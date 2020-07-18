For the second consecutive year, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring has been voted North America’s No. 1 motorsports event in a poll conducted by USA Today.
Sebring’s sports car endurance race, held on a circuit that originated from a World War II B-17 combat crew training base, finished first ahead of famed events such as the SCORE Baja 1000, Knoxville Nationals and Indianapolis 500. The USA Today 10Best competition was a month-long online vote that included 19 events nominated by a panel of motorsports experts.
Although the 2020 edition of the 12-Hour Classic has been postponed until Nov. 11-14, Sebring’s loyal legion of fans have again placed the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on the top step of the motorsports podium.
Sanctioned by the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is North America’s oldest sports car endurance race. Two other renown endurance races sanctioned by IMSA finished in the top 10. The Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Motul Petit Le Mans finished ninth and 10th respectively in the prestigious competition.
Sebring will host the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring this weekend (July 17-18), featuring the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA Prototype Challenge. A limited number of fans with Florida identification will be permitted to purchase tickets in advance. Admission policies and procedures can be found at sebringraceway.com.
“We are honored to repeat as North America’s number one motorsports event,” stated Sebring President and General Manager Wayne Estes. “Despite the fact we have not hosted the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring since the last vote, the great Sebring fans have again put our legendary race on top. Winning back-to-back is especially meaningful when you consider the other prestigious events on the ballot. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in November of this year for the 68th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and again in March on our traditional weekend.”
Sebring International Raceway is nestled among the orange groves and cattle ranches of Highlands County Florida. The famed endurance race began in 1952 and boasts a list of previous winners that include legends such as Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Stirling Moss, Dan Gurney, Juan Manuel Fangio, Phil Hill, Bobby Rahal, Hurley Haywood, Al Holbert and Tom Kristensen. Sebring’s punishing 3.74-mile concrete and asphalt circuit is also among the world’s leading test circuits for race teams and automotive manufacturers. Additionally, the circuit is active nearly 300 days a year for club events, racing schools, vintage racing and other special events.