LAKE PLACID — The coach pitch division of the Florida District 8 Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament got going on Friday. After a lengthy weather delay, a pair of local teams found themselves on opposite sides of victory.
Sebring took down Moore Haven handily 13-0 in three innings while the Green Dragons fell to Okeechobee 13-9 in the full six innings. The win moved Sebring into a Saturday matchup with Avon Park while Lake Placid was set up in the elimination bracket against Moore Haven.
Both teams started their games a little after 5 p.m. But then the first lightning bolt struck with rain on the horizon immediately after. They ended up waiting several hours before either team saw the field again.
The Green Dragons found themselves in an early hole after that. The Brahmans rattled off 10 runs in the first two innings to Lake Placid’s three. However, the Green Dragons put up a big inning in the bottom of the third. Aydrick Martinez, Bryson Hunt and Burkley Malone led the charge for a six-run inning that pulled their team within two. Ryan Cooper and Bryson Cleveland also had a pair of key baseknocks to get runs home as well.
However, the Brahmans struck right back in the fourth with a pair of runs thanks to the heart of their order. The Green Dragons had a chance in the bottom of the sixth with multiple runners on with nobody out. But the bottom of the order couldn’t come through as it couldn’t plate a run.
Sebring however didn’t have any problems bringing runners across. A six-run first inning set the tone early. The first seven Blue Streaks batters all reached in that frame. Then Sebring pushed across seven more runs in the second to really put the game out of reach.
Almost every batter scored at least one run in the blowout. Players like Prince Arjona, Jaxson Morgan and Cameron Pack were the only ones to come across the plate more than once.
Meanwhile the Blue Streak defense worked in two separate innings to keep the Moore Haven offense from scoring with runners on-base.
Sebring put itself in position to face its cross-county rival in Avon Park with the win. Meanwhile Lake Placid would have to play for its tournament life the rest of the way.