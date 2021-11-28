CLEARWATER — It was an outstanding night to be a Sebring Blue Streak as they faced off against the Clearwater Tornadoes. Sebring packed the stands to cheer on the Blue Streaks and the fans were able to witness Sebring make history. Sebring rallied with a single second left on the clock with a field goal by Jean Carlos Sanchez that clinched the Class 5A-Region 3 championship for Sebring with a final score of 13-12. The Blue Streaks are headed to the final four state championship semifinals.
“Perseverance,” state Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “They persevered and worked up a storm. We had a bad first half and came out the second half and made the plays we needed to make. It wasn’t pretty but we will take it all day. God stepped into the moment, the kicker (Jean Carlos Sanchez) stepped into the moment, defense stepped up into the moment when we need it. We embraced the moment and made it happen. I am super proud, I’m happy for this program and for them. I’m elated and it’s not about me, its about them and these coaches. These coaches worked so hard and these kids work so hard. I asked them to work hard and they did it. Without a doubt, I want them the reap the reward for the hard work they put in. If they work hard they will make it in life.”
As the game got underway the Tornadoes’ first drive ended in a touchdown. The opening drive took seven minutes for Clearwater to break through into the end zone. After a flag against Sebring the Tornadoes were on the Blue Streaks’ 2-yard line and a direct snap to Jonquis Bonney resulted in a Clearwater touchdown. The Tornadoes extra point was blocked by a host of Blue Streaks making the score 6-0 with 5:58 left in the first quarter.
During the second quarter Sebring’s Bailey Riggles sacked the Clearwater quarterback twice for a pair of losses. Late in the second quarter Clearwater were nearing the end zone when they went to make a pass down the right side but Sebring’s Tyler Blevins intercepted on the 5 and ran it all the way to Tornadoes’ 42. Unfortunately the Blue Streaks were unable to capitalize on the interception and neither team would score in the remainder of the first half.
“I am truly blessed to a part of an amazing team,” Tyler Blevins said. “I am very proud of my team. I’m overwhelmed and excited. It is a blessing to make school history tonight. I am going to get better and stay focused for the next game. I greatly appreciate all the fans coming to support us and stay tuned.”
In the third quarter the Blue Streaks came roaring back. Sebring had possession on their own 42-yard line when Cam Kimbrell passed down the right sideline to Jamsley Paul who made a leaping catch on the Clearwater 35 and fought off defenders and ran it the last few yards needed for a touchdown. Sanchez made the extra point giving Sebring a 7-6 lead with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.
“The defense held out but the offense was a little shaky at first but we got it together,” explained Paul. “I am really proud of my team, those are my boys and my second family. It felt great to get a touchdown. When I saw the ball I was thinking ‘I better not drop it’ when I caught it I thought I was out of bounds but I didn’t hear a whistle so I kept running and did my thing. It felt great to have the crowd here tonight to support us, it felt really great.”
The Blue Streaks expanded their lead in the fourth. Sebring took over on downs after the chains were brought out and Clearwater was just inches short of the first down on their own 18. A flag pushed the Blue Streaks back to the Tornadoes’ 32 but they worked their way up to Clearwater 11-yard line with several hand offs to Travis Kerney, Frederick Hankerson and Ke’varreis White. Kerney rushed for a total of 37 yards for the night. On fourth down Sebring sent in Sanchez to kick a field goal to increase the Blue Streaks lead to 10-6 with 7:54 left in the game.
The Tornadoes weren’t going to go down without a fight. Clearwater was on the Sebring 42 when quarterback, Aidan Maclean, passed deep to Censere Lee who ran the ball 20 yards for a touchdown. Clearwater went for a 2-point conversion but were stopped by the Blue Streak defense. With 6:35 left in the game Clearwater had a slight 12-10 lead.
With less than two minutes left in the game Sebring had the ball on the Clearwater 47. On third down, Kimbrell went to pass to Paul who was on the 30-yard line the ball came loose and both teams scurried to grab it. Sebring recovered the ball on the Clearwater 26 giving them a first down. Kimbrell handed the ball to White who ran up the middle to the 14 for a first down. Kimbrell completed 7 of 15 pass attempts for 123 yards and allowed only one interception. A couple more hand-offs to Kerney brought Sebring a couple yards closer on the 12 with seconds on the clock. Coach Scott called a timeout with just one second on the clock. In came Sanchez and the kicking team. The ball was snapped and Sanchez sent the ball sailing right through the uprights winning the Regional Championship for Sebring and the celebration began.
The hero for the Blue Streaks was Jean Carlos Sanchez.
“I am really excited and I worked all season for that and it happened,” said Sanchez. “It was really exciting when they called me onto the field, I knew I was going to make it because I’m confident in myself and it happened. I am really proud of my team. We worked all season, all summer and spring and we finally did it, we are going to state. We are going to practice focus and keep doing what we are doing. We are thankful for our fans who made the trip, they were really loud and really helped us.”
“I love that our part of the stands was filled up and I’m glad we gave them something to ride back home happy with,” expressed Scott. “The kicker really stood out and the defense, we needed them to stop No. 10 (Censere Lee) and they did that. I am glad the fans came out, I’m glad this program did something that has never been done and these kids are going to go down in Sebring history. This feels great and God is so good. When you keep God first in wins and losses great things will happen.”
As of press time the Blue Streaks were unaware of who they will be facing in the Class 5A state semifinal game which will take place next Friday with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.