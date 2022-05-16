SEBRING — A local woman has claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery prize, according to the Florida Lottery website, www.flalottery.com.
On Friday, the Florida Lottery announced that Martha Morales, 27, of Sebring, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. Florida Lottery states that she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.
Morales purchased her winning ticket from the Circle K at 2101 Hammock Road in Sebring. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The scratch-off game, 500X THE CASH, costs $50 and features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game, along with the best odds to become an instant millionaire, according to Florida Lottery: 1-in-4.50.
Scratch-Off games comprise approximately 75% of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.
}The Florida Lottery states that the system has contributed more than $41 billion to enhance education and has sent more than 917,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.
The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its revenue back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Lottery retailers and transfers to education, its site states.
Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $80.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires.