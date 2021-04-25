SEBRING — A 22-year-old Sebring woman died in a house fire early Saturday, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 4:30 a.m., units from the DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department, West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue were notified of a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparta Road and arrived at 4:47 a.m. HCSO reported the victim was found by the door.
The sheriff’s office reported the fire was put out by an individual with a water hose, but they had left by the time units arrived at the scene. The person who put out the fire was later identified by HSCO.
The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.