FROSTPROOF — A single vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon left one woman dead and a young man injured. Mary Ruiz, 45, of Sebring, a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at Lakeland Regional Health. The next of kin was notified, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Brian Bruchey.
Normally, there would be no name or vehicle details if the wreck was investigated by Florida Highway Patrol. Because the investigation was done through PCSO, the information was available.
The unnamed 17-year-old driver was transported to AdventHealth Sebring for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
About 2:25 p.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders from the Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the wreck at U.S. 98 West and near Old Stokes Road. According to Bruchey, the young man was driving east on U.S. 98 West in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The report states the driver swerved to avoid hitting a “large bird in the roadway.” As a result, the Jeep left the south edge of the road, striking a concrete culvert. The Jeep went airborne and came down front-end first and then “flipped several times.”
The young man was wearing a seat belt while Ruiz was not wearing one.