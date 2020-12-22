SEBRING — Sebring’s John Dean II has spent most of his life around racecars. His father was the announcer at Sebring International Raceway for a number of years and the track has held a special place in his heart as long as he can remember.
As a racecar driver, Dean has had plenty of success at Sebring, winning Mazda MX-5 Cup races and more over the historic track. But the one thing Dean has always dreamed of is taking the flag at the start of the 12 Hours of Sebring. That dream may soon become a reality due to a change at IMSA that sees the LMP3 cars added to the WeatherTech SportCar Championship fields.
Dean’s Sick Sideways race team owns an LMP3 and when the announcement was made the car would be eligible to compete in the 12 Hours of Sebring after some modifications, the wheels began to turn.
“I was excited, but I didn’t think we’d be able to do it,” Dean said. “We still need hundreds of thousands of dollars to run the car, it’s very expensive to operate a car for a 12-hour race. Then I started getting calls from drivers who said ‘We want to race with you in the 12 Hours’ and then that started exciting me even more.”
Dean has submitted a formal proposal to a potential sponsor, which would enable the team to compete in the 12 Hours of Sebring.
“A couple of things have to fall together and we’ll be there,” he said. “Once we get a ‘yes’ for any type of financial backing then the hard work starts. We have to update the car, get some new pit equipment, work on the logistics of bringing in more crew. Pretty much every team brings in part-time crew for the races.”
One thing the potential of competing in the 12 Hours of Sebring has done for Dean is reignite his love for the sport.
“It brings me back to my roots, thinking about when I was 10 years old, 12 years old, sitting on the corners in the freezing rain, listening to my dad on the radio announcing and watching all the coolest cars in the world driving around the racetrack,” he said. “It reminds me of the love I had for the sport then. That gives me motivation to want to peruse it still.
“I’ve been doing it a long time and after a while you can start to lose some of that passion here and there, but when they announced this car will be allowed in the 12 Hours, that kind of relit the fire under me and gave me the excitement to want to pursue it. We’re really close to obtaining that dream of mine and I think the guys in the shop are excited by it. They’re excited to be part of a big show and it’s that hometown pride we all have to want to make it happen.”
Dean and Sick Sideways have been very good about promoting the 12 Hours of Sebring locally, something he said he enjoys doing, but would love the opportunity to be promoting an event the team is competing in.
“We’ve had cars in the mall, we’ve had cars on the Circle promoting the 12 Hours,” Dean said. “We’ve done a lot of stuff to help promote the 12 Hours, then we don’t run in it. You can imagine how much more excitement there will be around us promoting when we’re actually in the race.”
Dean and the team took the car out to Sebring International Raceway recently to run some laps and he said it was a blast.
“I enjoy driving it, No. 1, and I picked it up pretty quickly,” he said. “My guys have done a phenomenal job learning the car because it’s something so completely different than anything we’ve done before. The car is set-up really well and our lap times are pretty close to where we need to be already.”
Dean said no matter what happens this year, he has renewed drive to compete in the 12 Hours.
“It’s super exciting to be so close to obtaining that goal,” he said. “I know if it doesn’t happen this year, next year we’ll be even closer. We’re going to keep fighting and we’ll get there.”