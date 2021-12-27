As a leading whistleblower in the decade leading up to the financial crisis, I warned Senator (Bill) Nelson we were facing economic catastrophe, when he came here for a town hall meeting.
“You need to fix bank legislation that lets whales bust through the net and catches mere minnows too small for bait.”
I was referring to bank regulators defying state anti-predatory laws, and not enforcing laws against illegal tactics, while claiming weak Federal law was “preemptive” over state protections.
Everything I warned about, including an article in the News-Sun, subsequently came true.
Sebring was not immune to the financial devastation that in many ways was more destructive here than the Great Depression had been, Bread lines. Unemployment. Pension funds decimated. Homeless families hiding in the woods from the Great Recession.
And toxic derivatives are still lurking in the shadows as weapons of financial mass destruction, morally hazardous instruments created during the Great Casino Decade of 1998 through 2008.
I was investigating financial frauds from the Panhandle to Florida Keys, interviewing witnesses across the state. Most chilling were veterans or their widows fearing corruption had became so bone deep they referred to America as a “Banana Republic.” Dictatorship. A lawlessness of almost Biblical apocalypse, epic proportions, soon to swallow the world in an economic meltdown.
I still have nightmares. And still get triggered when I see elected officials justifying forages into that “gray area” between right and wrong they so love to claim exists. Looking for loopholes to rationalize corruption. That may not (yet) be illegal, though definitely “morally hazardous.”
Sebring has been growing, Many of our elected local officials unknown to new residents, but not to me. I know the majority of these men, and things I’ve seen and heard this year are beyond disheartening to downright alarming. Involving millions of our tax dollars from a TIF, tax incremental funding, special purpose mandate account to “fight blight and slum,” generously sprinkled upon friends of the CRA, the Community Redevelopment Agency.
A shadowy agency that doesn’t provide meeting minutes or video recording of meetings.
City Council’s fiscal responsibility to regulate this group has been a miserable failure. Twice I have had to walk out of meetings so rude or dishonest it was astonishing.
My heart has been broken for our youth that despite a caring, dedicated School Board, faculty, and supportive community had Sebring listed in 64th place of 67 counties in academic achievement. Our crime has escalated, a mental health crisis is rampant with everything from road rages to drive-by shootings, and so many tragic untold stories of deaths of despair. Now the second leading cause of death in 15 to 24 year olds in America.
Our town was founded by an Ohio abolitionist, George Sebring, in a racist Southern State, in the hey day of Jim Crow laws. Protected by vast lands of agricultural, ranching and wild untamed beauty, we had a natural barrier against social ills that have ravished Florida coastal and big cities alike.
Sebring since our founding has been a faith-based community, known for mobilizing and pitching in whenever a crisis has threatened us. And we’ve had plenty. From hurricanes smashing us and national economic downturns out of our control.
As a longtime youth advocate there is one key, inviolable rule to working with them. “Say what you mean. Mean what you say.”
What our young insist on is keeping things real; hypocrisy is a kiss of death to building trust with them.
I believe this CRA is a threat to not only our Sebring youth’s future but our community at large. As City Council admonished outside investors this spring, the Florida Sunshine Laws and city purchasing rules do not apply here.
Apparently this council/CRA alliance are extremely satisfied with their “loopholes,” as we are the losers in the fight to eradicate the blight and slum problem so demoralizing our people. While breeding generational poverty within our city, it has been out of control for decades and needs to be stopped. We are at a crossroads and the direction they’re heading is to price locals out of their own hometown. Destroying a culture over 100 years in the making through fiscal conservation and wisdom.
