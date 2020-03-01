This home is at 4116 Mulligan Court West in Sebring. It is priced for $239,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Perfect, secluded setting with this beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage, pool home that is located in Golf Hammock. The home sits on a cul-de-sac situated on over one-half acre of peaceful and serene property.
The kitchen features solid wood cabinets, a brand new refrigerator, slide-out shelves in the pantry, and a breakfast nook with an awesome view of the pool area.
There is an over-sized master suite, separate area for an office, sliders to the pool, custom shades, a spacious shower, a garden tub and walk-in closet. The home features a split plan with a pocket door off the living room giving guests complete privacy.
There are two nice-sized guest bedrooms plus an extra room that could be a craft room, etc. There are sliders to the pool area from one of the guest bedrooms and another set from the dining area.
Custom plantation shutters are on the front window in the living room. The home has a newer roof (2014). The pool has been re-screened. There is also an indoor laundry room and utility sink in the garage.
You will enjoy spending time on the lanai. It is great for entertaining or enjoying a cup of coffee overlooking the nicely landscaped backyard.
If you are looking for a great home in a family-oriented neighborhood, this one will fit your needs.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com. MLS # 271215