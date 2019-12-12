Apparently, County Commissioner (Arlene) Tuck is strangely concerned about the welfare of our Constitution and wants to pass a useless resolution supporting the Second Amendment. She seems to think that the right to bear arms is under imminent attack from some political force.
Is Ms. Tuck unaware of the fact that our 'resident's go-to guy on guns is Wayne LaPierre, head of the NRA? Is Ms. Tuck unaware of the fact that the Senate is run by Mitch McConnell and that he never allows any bills concerning guns to be voted upon? Is Ms. Tuck aware that our Supreme Court is the most conservative in her elderly life time?
All three branches of our government are dominated by very extreme gun rights advocates and there is no logical way that the Second Amendment is under threat of being overturned. What Ms. Tuck's resolution achieves is useless consternation in our community.
I would suggest that Ms.Tuck would do well to use her position as county commissioner to improve the lives of her constituents, not to uselessly divide them by creating a bogus issue.
James Reid
Sebring