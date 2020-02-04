SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners will, once again, debate Constitutional resolutions at tonight’s Board of County Commission meeting.
It’s the one thing on the agenda tonight that isn’t a consent item or report from administration, as commissioners anticipate a long debate over the issue. The Board of County Commission had scheduled tonight’s meeting as a night meeting for the sole purpose of giving more residents a chance to weigh in on any potential resolution.
Commissioners will consider a resolution to support the entire U.S. Constitution and its amendments, as well as reconsider a resolution presented in December by Commissioner Arlene Tuck to give full support to the Second Amendment, the right to keep and bear arms.
The decision came by consensus on Jan. 21 after Commission Chair Ron Handley said he didn’t see a need to consider any resolution since all members of the board had sworn an oath of office to uphold and defend the U.S. and Florida Constitutions.
Tuck defended her request for a specific resolution for the Second Amendment, stating that 23 of 67 Florida counties had adopted such resolutions. Only Sarasota and Highlands counties, in this region of Florida, had considered and rejected them.
Commissioner Don Elwell opposed dropping the resolution that supports the whole U.S. Constitution without letting people speak to that matter.
He said a Constitutional support measure would cover all articles and amendments, especially due process law, which he said is a much under attack by “red flag” laws as the Second Amendment.
The laws, passed after the Parkland shooting, allow law enforcement to seize weapons for a set time period from someone deemed or believed to be a danger to one’s self or others.