SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commission will review a resolution Tuesday morning to designate the county as a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Presented as an impromptu resolution by Commissioner Arlene Tuck at the last meeting, the resolution was tabled until Tuesday to give members of the community who were not present that day a chance to comment on it.
That will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the boardroom at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
The Dec. 3 night meeting had six to eight people in the audience, most of whom were waiting for the county commission to finish its meeting so they could attend the Construction and Licensing board meeting, set to start immediately afterward.
Tuck argued then that the county should join other Florida counties that have passed similar resolutions, including Lake, Bradford, Clay, Marion and Suwannee Counties.
Tuck said Okeechobee County Commission is set to consider a resolution at its next meeting.
As published in the agenda, the resolution notes the U.S. Constitution as the supreme law of the land, and sites both the Second and Fourteenth Amendments, respectively, as protections for the right to bear arms and protections against states making any laws that would infringe on the freedoms in the Constitution or would infringe upon due process or equal protection under the law.
It also cites the Tenth Amendment, which states that “the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the People.”
The resolution also cites Article I, Section 8, of the Florida Constitution, how “the right of the people to keep and bear arms in defense of themselves and of the lawful authority of the state shall not be infringed, except that the manner of bearing arms may be regulated by law.”
The resolution also cites several U.S. Supreme Court cases upholding the stated constitutional rights.
Further, the resolution claims under dual sovereignty of the U.S. Constitution, the Federal government has no authority to enforce state laws and States cannot be compelled to enforce Federal laws. It further asserts that the last protectors of the U.S. Constitution are the county sheriffs and “we the people of the United States of America,” whose ability to fulfill that role successfully rests on Second Amendment rights.
County commissioners will also consider a resolution to rename the Children’s Advocacy Center for a local public figure, whose name has not yet been revealed by county staff.
Other business on Tuesday’s agenda includes:
- A request to approve a proclamation in support of the 2020 U.S. Census.
- Presentation of years of service awards to employees in the Road and Bridge Department, Highlands County Extension Office and the Public Safety Department.
- A public hearing on adopting modifications to the Five-Year Capital Improvement Schedule of the Highlands County 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
- A request to approve a resolution to close Winter Road.
- A petition/request by Phypers family for an irrigation easement and grant of license for use of public right-of-way.
- A request to vacate of an easement at 5100 Schumacher Road in Sebring.
- A request to declare 62 County-owned properties as surplus and grant permission to seek purchase offers through the county’s bid process.
- A request to approve amendments to the Code Enforcement Lien Satisfaction Policy.
- A request to approve Budget Amendment 19-20-016 and a companion resolution to rollover encumbrances from Fiscal Year 2018-19 into Fiscal Year 2019-20, which will increase the overall budget by $3.61 million in various county commission funds.
- A request to approve the Fiscal Year 2019-20 State Housing Initiative Partnership Program (SHIP) funds, along with Budget Amendment 19-20-025 and a companion resolution, to increase Fund 166 (SHIP) by $350,000.