I enjoyed reading Phil Attinger's Dec. 18 article, County Denies Resolution, but here is something that could have been mentioned.
Cathy Bergens put a very good question to the county attorney when she asked why the Second Amendment resolution refers to "dual sovereignty." The county attorney replied that Federal law would take precedence and she had no idea on "dual sovereignty." In other words, the Second Amendment resolution wasn't drafted locally but sent out by the National Rifle Association. Ms. Bergens should be complimented for reading the resolution before commenting on it.
There is confusion about the meaning of the Second Amendment. Have you ever noticed that the National Guard can be called up either by the governor or by the president? This reflects a real concern at the time of ratification. People worried that in case of attacks by Indians, riots, or events like Shay's rebellion, the president would be too far away or busy with other matters.
They insisted that the governor be empowered to call out the militia.
At one time, the U.S. had militias distinct from the National Guard. Today, the National Guard is the militia. Members of the National Guard take two oaths of allegiance, one to the state and one to the Federal government. If "dual sovereignty" has a meaning, this is it. The Second Amendment was never meant to protect individual gun ownership, it secures the power of governors to summon the National Guard. That promise is being honored.
Dale L. Gillis
Sebring