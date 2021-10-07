SEBRING — A 17-year-ldold, the second suspect in a public housing shootout in Avon Park, was arraigned Monday, after pleading not guilty to two counts of attempted first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a minor.
However, the teen must find a new lawyer now that Derek Christian withdrew as his defense attorney. Christian, a member of the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, is already representing his co-defendant, and the office cannot represent them jointly.
His first public defender, Bruce Carter, withdrew due to conflict in September.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada will try to appoint the teen a defense lawyer by the inmate’s next court date, which is Oct. 21.
Law enforcement officers say the teenager was with Isaiah Bradley Harris after midnight on Aug. 10 when the two exchanged gunfire with two men protecting an Avon Park home.
Highlands County dispatchers received a call of multiple gunshots fired in a public housing development on Tulane Drive just after 2 a.m. on that date.
When deputies arrived after the shooting scene, they found 12 spent shell casings on one side of the house. They were a mix of 9mm and .380 casings. Detectives found 15 more shell casings in the roadway near the house.
The house is right next door to the Avon Park Housing Authority office in the Lakeside Park neighborhood.
The men protecting the house had received prior notice that Harris was on his way to shoot at the home. They armed themselves and waited. Before long, the defenders saw two men step under a street light and open fire. What followed resembled an Old West gunfight, with both sides shooting and running for cover. The attackers ran down the street and escaped in a pickup truck.
Detectives interviewed the men protecting the house and learned the identity of the shooters by showing photographs around the area. Harris is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder premeditated, and firing a gun in public or on residential property.