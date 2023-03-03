LAKE PLACID — Highlands County deputies have arrested a second suspect in the Feb. 5 shooting of a carload of passengers in Lake Placid.
One man inside the Orange Dodge Challenger was shot in the head several times, but the shooters are also charged in the attempted murder of four other passengers at the BP Gas Station on U.S. 27.
Police arrested the first suspect, Joel Marriquin, 21, the day after the shooting and charged him with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder with great bodily harm.
Three weeks later, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, deputies arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with the same crimes. The teen’s arrest came after someone inside described him as the chief attacker.
“The victims were coming forward and identifying (the teen) as the shooter,” a prosecutor told County Court Judge Anthony Ritenour at (the teen’s) first appearance Wednesday morning. As with other suspects at first appearance, (the teen) appeared from the county jail on a courtroom SmartScreen.
He wore a black-and-white striped jail uniform and shook his head from side to side as he heard the prosecutor speak.
Jennifer Powell, who is defending the younger of the two defendants, told Ritenour that the wounded passenger had been in a relationship with a relative.
Prosecutors asked for a high bond for (the teen).
“This was a very serious incident, some of the victims didn’t come forward for fear of retribution,” the prosecutor said. “And this is not (the teen’s) first time in possession of a gun.”
Powell urged Ritenour to release the teen on bond, pointing out that his family was in the courtroom.
“He has no priors, and he has a family here, a family that is going to supervise him, assist him.” The lawyer also told Ritenour that “there is a relationship between the victim and the defendant’s mother.”
Because attempted murder with great bodily harm is punishable by life in prison, Ritenour rejected the idea of giving the teen bond.
Sheriff’s detectives say Joel Marroquin and the 17-year-old drove after the Challenger in their mother’s Ford F-150 pickup truck after the car drove past the Marroquin home. A security camera captured the pickup pulling up next to the Challenger, but the view of what happened was blocked by a light post or other obstruction.
According to the car’s passengers, the two suspects fired into the car, striking Manuel Benito Guzman Reyes several times in the head. Reyes was airlifted to a trauma center in Fort Myers in critical condition.
The driver of the Challenger told police the group had unintentionally driven past the Marroquin house on a dirt street as they searched for a party that was underway in the area.
One of the passengers told detectives that the older of the two suspects yelled at the group, demanding to know why they had driven past their residence.
After the gunfire erupted, the driver of the Dodge drove off, but quickly realized Reyes had been hit by bullets. He returned to the gas station and called emergency dispatchers. Detectives found multiple .40 caliber casings near the bullet-riddled car.
The suspects also were charged with firing into an occupied vehicle.
The teen’s arraignment is set for April 3.