Whenever I hear of an emergency on a commercial airliner, it all comes back to me — in laser sharp detail — the emergencies I experienced over 27 years as a flight attendant.
I remember once, just after take-off from a small airport, the captain called me up to the cockpit to inform me that we had a possible emergency situation. Despite having a only a few years on the job, I held the senior flight attendant position. I would be conveying his instructions to the rest of the younger women working the flight. He would give me more details as they became available.
In the meantime, we were to proceed with our meal service as usual, making no mention of the situation.
During my next summons to the cockpit, I was informed the jet was operating completely normally but it appeared something “might have fallen off” from the underside of the plane during our take-off. A ground crew was going out to search in the dark for debris in and around the area. In the meantime, we were continuing to our destination — for several reasons:
There was no indication of anything wrong with our plane.
More importantly, pilots always have an alternate action to consider, just part of their extensive training to always have a Plan B, often even a Plan C.
Having the much longer New York runway to land on with maximum support from fire trucks, ground crews, emergency equipment, including the ability to foam the runway, and top-notch hospitals — everything we might need — was of utmost importance. Everything necessary was already being readied for our arrival.
After what seemed like a lifetime, I was called back to the cockpit. A big piece of rubber, possibly from one of our tires, had been found near the airport. During the last 15-20 minutes of the flight, we would be preparing the almost-full jet for a possible emergency landing.
As soon as we finished the meal service and buttoned up the galleys, the captain made his announcement. Moving row by row through the aircraft, we flight attendants repositioned more able passengers next to less abled ones, secured luggage, gave instructions on how to “brace” for landing, how to open doors after we stopped moving (in case a flight attendant, for whatever reason, was unable to do her designated job) as well as alternate exits if the nearest was unavailable and how to slide down and out — moving as quickly as possible away from the plane. Nobody went crazy but, boy, did we have the passengers’ complete attention. No arguments. No questions.
As we approached the New York airport well after dark, the runway was cleared of incoming, outgoing and taxiing aircraft. The rotating red lights of more than a dozen rescue vehicles pierced the darkness. As I sat on the jump seat facing the cabin, I felt a lump in my throat at seeing each passenger with his head down silently bracing as instructed. The plane looked suddenly empty. My mind was racing, reviewing years of annual emergency training preparing me for this single moment in time.
We touched down smoothly but it seemed like the brakes were applied harder than I ever remembered before. Instantly, trucks converged all around the plane. Following our instructions to await commands, nobody moved. Blessed silence. Within moments, we were told not to evacuate. Then came the cacophony of rumbling engines, shouting men dragging big hoses around under the plane, the tower relaying information between the captain and the men outside. The cavalry had arrived!
Our captain, sounding to me like God himself speaking, announced over the intercom that we were safe and then thanked them — the passengers — for their cooperation. Passengers cheered! A few shed tears. The sudden noise awakened a baby. He cried and, after a moment, the relieved passengers started laughing — louder and louder — until it seemed like everybody was either laughing or crying Life! A new life! Continued life for all of us.
During the limo ride to our hotel, the captain told us one of the tires had torn to pieces on take-off and fallen away from the plane. Had it been the nose gear instead of one of the wheels under the wing, we might have slid along on landing, nose to the ground with sparks flying — or worse. We rode the rest of the way to our hotel in silence, each of us lost in our own thoughts.
In the morning, we worked our flight back to Miami as though nothing had happened — but it had. We all came away with renewed confidence that all those years of recurrent training would “kick in” if we needed it. We had finally been tested. We could do this.
J.L. "Sam" Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.