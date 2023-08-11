Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) were pinning their hopes on an El Nino for a near-normal hurricane season that started June 1 and runs until Nov. 30. In a Thursday update, forecasters from the Hurricane Prediction Center updated the season’s prediction first made at the end of May.
Unfortunately, the update is calling for an increase in storm activity. The official prediction has taken us from a “near-normal” season to an above-normal season. In fact, experts increased the likelihood of a stormier season to 60% chance, up from 30% in May. A Thursday press release said the probability of a season that is closer to normal is down to 25%, which is down from 40% in May. There is only a 15% chance to have a below-normal season.
The update is now calling for 14-21 named storms, up from 12-17 in May. To have a storm earn a name, it must have winds of 39 mph or more. Six to 11 hurricanes are being called for, which is an increase from 5-9 in May. Of the hurricanes, 2-5 could be major hurricanes, which are considered a Category 3 or more, an increase from 1-4. There is a 70% confidence in the updated Outlook. The update includes storms that have already formed, including four that have reached four tropical storms and one named hurricane.
The increased update was necessary despite a present climate pattern known as El Nino (little boy, in Spanish), which normally hampers the formation of tropical storms. However, the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico are pretty hot.
“Forecasters believe that current ocean and atmospheric conditions, such as record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures, are likely to counterbalance the usually limiting atmospheric conditions associated with the ongoing El Nino event,” the NOAA press release stated.
According to NOAA Meteorologist Nicole Carlisle, Thursday’s surface water temps in the Atlantic were in the mid-80s to lower-90s. The Gulf of Mexico temperatures were in the upper-80s to lower-90s. Near the Florida Keys, the temperature was 90.
“So far, those limiting conditions have been slow to develop and climate scientists are forecasting that the associated impacts that tend to limit tropical cyclone activity may not be in place for much of the remaining hurricane season,” the release said.
The increase in the Outlook storms should not cause panic but there is even more reason to be prepared.
Caralisle said not to let your guard down just because it has been relatively quiet. We are not in peak season, which is around Sept. 11.