Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) were pinning their hopes on an El Nino for a near-normal hurricane season that started June 1 and runs until Nov. 30. In a Thursday update, forecasters from the Hurricane Prediction Center updated the season’s prediction first made at the end of May.

Unfortunately, the update is calling for an increase in storm activity. The official prediction has taken us from a “near-normal” season to an above-normal season. In fact, experts increased the likelihood of a stormier season to 60% chance, up from 30% in May. A Thursday press release said the probability of a season that is closer to normal is down to 25%, which is down from 40% in May. There is only a 15% chance to have a below-normal season.

