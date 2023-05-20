Virgil Corey Cooper Jr., 32, of Sebring, is the second man arrested in connection of a shooting that took place on Sunday in Avon Park. Cooper has been charged with carrying a weapon openly, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, property damage over $1,000, premeditated attempted homicide, improper exhibit of a firearm, firing a missile into a vehicle or building, use or display a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm violating a risk protection order.

Cooper is being held in the county jail without bond. Austin Tillman Demery, 23, of Avon Park, is a co-defendant and is also being held without bond in the same shooting event that took place near Hawk’s Grocery near the intersection of East Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue.

