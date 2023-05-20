Virgil Corey Cooper Jr., 32, of Sebring, is the second man arrested in connection of a shooting that took place on Sunday in Avon Park. Cooper has been charged with carrying a weapon openly, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, property damage over $1,000, premeditated attempted homicide, improper exhibit of a firearm, firing a missile into a vehicle or building, use or display a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm violating a risk protection order.
Cooper is being held in the county jail without bond. Austin Tillman Demery, 23, of Avon Park, is a co-defendant and is also being held without bond in the same shooting event that took place near Hawk’s Grocery near the intersection of East Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report shows Cooper suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was flown to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, where they placed a temporary felony hold on him. He was shot in the chest, shoulder, hand and a “graze” to the neck. While in TGH, the report stated Cooper tried to leave “against medical advice” and was taken into custody by Tampa Police Department.
The HCSO report stated a victim called because her Buick was shot multiple times and stated the suspect was Cooper. The Buick’s damage was over $1,000. The victim stated Cooper may have gone to the local emergency room via a brown Hyundai.
When deputies arrived at Hawk’s Grocery in response to the shooting complaint, they found multiple shell casings of various calibers and a black rifle. Further searching turned up an AR pistol and several spent .223 casings. More casings were found and included 9 mm and 5.7 calibers. One bullet was in a wood table at the scene.
A second male victim said Cooper had shot at him previously in December. The victim said Cooper was driving a gold Hyundai and allegedly shooting at him with an “AR pistol.”
A video from the store shows the driver of a dark Hyundai, identified as Cooper, got out of the car with a rifle. The passenger, Demery, allegedly got out of the passenger’s side of the same car with a rifle.
Detectives watched the footage from the store and saw several men shoot and get shot at. The driver of the Buick admitted firing shots out of his driver’s window to stop the suspects’ shooting while his girlfriend got into the vehicle from the store. He relinquished his weapon to deputies.