SEBRING — Sebring police detectives have found and arrested the second shooter in a nighttime liquor store robbery that left the clerk in critical condition.
They had one suspect in custody last Friday and were interviewing a second. Anthony Barajas, 19, is now in Highlands County Jail without bond on charges of robbery with a firearm and crimes against a person that could cause death.
An arrest report was not available for Barajas on Thursday, given his arrest took place just before Christmas and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Central Records had closed for the holiday.
His codefendant, 20-year-old Izailyah Lamar McSwain of Sebring, faces charges of robbery with a firearm, crimes against a person that could cause death, and possession of a weapon and/or ammunition by a convicted felon.
The victim, according to Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart, has invoked Marsy’s Law to retain privacy. He was in the hospital in critical condition after being beaten and shot mid-torso, Hart said.
Robbers entered MMM Liquor, 2805 Alt. 27 in Sebring, at 10:49 p.m. Dec. 15 wearing hoodies with the hoods up, masks and neutral-color pants and socks. One had on slide-on name-brand sandals.
Hart told the Highlands News-Sun that both had handguns, but only one fired at the male victim.
McSwain’s arrest report stated that the two entered the store and one held a gun on the clerk. One of them said, “Do you think I’m playing?”
The clerk set an unknown amount of money on the counter, later confirmed to be $400, reports said, and one of the robbers put the money in his pocket.
Just prior to leaving, according to reports, one of them fired a single shot at the clerk. Police found a single .380-caliber shell casing on the floor of the front area of the store, where the shooter stood when he fired.
Despite the hoods and face masks, police identified McSwain from surveillance video, and conducted a search warrant on his home. They didn’t find the clothing, handgun or ammunition, reports said, but learned from a family member that he told them he had $400.
A family member also told police that McSwain keeps a small black handgun in a bag around his waist.
When police interviewed McSwain, he denied any involvement with the robbery, but family members said he was home on the night and time of the robbery.