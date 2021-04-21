What goes around comes around.
Monday, Team Marty came back in the last inning from a three-run deficit to outlast Team Kelly 20-19. The winning run scored when Jeff Stanley took the ball deep over the head of Team Kelly’s center fielder.
Wednesday Team Kelly did the same thing to Team Rudy when in the last inning, being down by 3 runs, came back to down Team Rudy 20-19. George Hartman knocked in the winning run. In the game, George Hartman, Kelly McMillen and Woody Woodworth all went 4 for 4. Woody also homered in the game. Dave Reed went 4 for 4 with a smash over the fence for Team Rudy.
Team Tank put it to Team Rudy 16-12 Monday. Paul Brand went 4 for 4 in this contest. Earl Register tripled. Earl Register and Stan Brownell both doubled for Team Tank. Bill Gallagher, Mark Milia, Jim Polatty and Dave Reed all doubled for Team Rudy.
Wednesday, Team Marty overwhelmed Team Tank 16-5. Going 4 for 4, for Team Marty was Greg Ramos and Tom (H2O) Waters. Greg Ramos also hit 2 triples and a double in the game. Steve Weinzirl had two doubles and a triple. Marty McKee, Ellis Howard and Norm Grubbs also doubled for Team Marty. Ron Kilburn doubled twice and Cisco Hernandez added a double for Team Tank.