SEBRING — Brian McGreevy and his wife Bethany parked their 40-foot motorhome at Sebring International Raceway on March 17, in anticipation of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Little did they know, Brian would almost die from a stroke that night.
The McGreevys credit the EMTs and AdventHealth staff and doctors with saving Brian’s life from the series of strokes that threatened to claim his life.
After watching support races that day, Brian was sitting outside the motorhome with a drink in his hand talking to the people in the next campsite to them. The neighbors happened to be pharmacists.
“Suddenly, I felt like things weren’t right,” Brian said. “I took my drink out of my right hand with my left to set it on the ground and realized I couldn’t move my right hand which was up against my chest. Then I got a little bit scared when I went to stand up and I realized I couldn’t move my right leg either.”
The neighbors thought he had imbibed too much but McGreevy had only started on his first drink and does not over indulge. The neighbors and his wife got him into a taller chair and tried talking to him but he didn’t respond.
“They figured out quickly that I was having a stroke,” McGreevy said. “They shoved a couple of aspirin in my mouth. My wife went and got EMTs which were parked in front of our motorhome.”
Thankfully, it was in between races and they could come off the track. He said there were about 10 EMTs attending to him in what seemed like seconds. It was determined McGreevy had at least one stroke at that point and they loaded him up to AdventHealth Sebring. McGreevy got to the hospital within 45 minutes.
Because of the fast care, McGreevy was able to be treated with a clot busting drug called Tissue plasminogen activator or (tPA), which must be given in a window of time to be effective.
Time is of the essence for stroke patients to get to medical care, according to AdventHealth Sebring Neurologist Brigdlal Ramkissoon.
Dr. Ramkissoon said there are two main types of stroke, those caused by a blood clot are called ischemic while others are hemorrhagic and occur when a blood vessel ruptures. The doctor educates his patients to identify the signs of stroke by using the mnemonic FAST. “F is for facial weakness, A is for arm weakness, S is for speech problems and the T is for time. Call 911 immediately,” the doctor urged.
Other symptoms include balance, visual problems, sudden numbness, confusion, trouble understanding, trouble seeing with one or both eyes, and sudden severe headache in a person who never had headaches before.
“A mistake the patients make, they always think that symptoms will go away,” Ramkissoon said. “The other thing is, even if the symptoms go away, those are the patients you want to catch earlier to prevent the stroke from happening. The best treatment for any disease is preventing the disease, so they should not wait to see what will happen because for two reasons, one, it can recur, because if you have a warning of a stroke, and the symptoms go away, the highest risk of having a stroke is in the next few hours or even up to two to three days. So, and then the other thing is during a stroke, symptoms can wax and wane, symptoms can come and go. Then the other thing patients need to be aware of if a stroke has happened and they will not know until we do the investigations.”
The doctor also said the brain cells die every second.
“The advice is to call 911, to be seen and diagnosed and treated as quickly as possible. Because if you have a stroke that is taking place right now, the longer you delay, the more brain cells are dying. Then, the worse the stroke will be and then the patients can have more disability.”
Thankfully for McGreevy, he was in the 4.5-hour window and was able to get tPA therapy. According to Bethany, the AdventHealth team did not let her drive in the ambulance with Brian. Instead they provided drivers for her. She would later find out it was because the EMTs did not believe he would make it to the hospital alive. They did not send him to Tampa General Hospital by Aeromed for the same reason Bethany said.
Brian, who had no previous heart problems or family history had several more strokes en route to the hospital.
Brian did get tPA and was kept 24 hours for observation. Normally, discharge would not be so quick be after making a miraculous recovery, he begged doctors to let him attend the 12 hours. Brian and Bethany are not just your regular race fans. Brian races a Miata in the Sports Car Club of America and the couple both teach racing and can often be found at SIR and Daytona Speedway.
The couple both were very complimentary to the Adventhealth team, especially during a pandemic.
“They were like a well-oiled machine. It was like these guys and gals knew what each other was thinking,” Brian said. “If a business was as efficient as AdventHealth, that would be a great stock to buy.”