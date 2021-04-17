On Sunday at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate, the Highlands Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution is dedicating an ancient live oak as a memorial to the original Liberty Tree in Boston. This oak is believed to be 450 years old – older than the tree the British cut down in 1775.
Most Americans realize the role of the Liberty Tree in American history, but few conceive of the importance of live oak. Live oak, the slowest growing and strongest of all oaks, was the secret weapon of the U.S. Navy through the War of 1812.
In 1775, when the Revolutionary War began, the United Colonies had no navy. Some colonies had navies to protect their commerce, which saw action. George Washington and Congress authorized issuing Letters of Marque, allowing privateers or private warships to seize English mercahnt ships. John Paul Jones was sent to France to buy ships for the Navy, which harassed British shipping in their home waters. Privateers caused the most damage to British shipping, driving insurance rates sky high. English merchants sought to end this war to stop their losses.
The Revolution showed the need for a Navy, so in 1794 Congress authorized the building of six frigates. Three, including the USS Constitution, were secretly built longer and stronger than British frigates.
Joshua Humphrey, designer of the frigates specifically called for lie oak frames, knees and bow and stern timbers. Live oak cost five times more to harvest and transport than white oak but he convinced the Navy Department it would last five times as long. The USS Constitution’s longevity proved him right.
Live oak has a twisted, convoluted grain and will not splinter. Long curved limbs made one pieces frames without joints, the curve from trunk to limb made hanging knees that supported heavy cannon the full length of the desk. Knees braced bow and stern timbers. White oak planks were fastened inside and outside the frame with black locust treenails or trunnels.
On the Barbary Coast, the shores of Tripoli, and in the War of 1812 the USS Constitution proved Humphrey’s design. The Constitution ended the era of British naval superiority. Her guns destroyed the English frigate Guerriere, whose cannon balls bounced off the Constitution’s hull. This gave her the nickname Old Ironsides.
Fortunately, our live oak Liberty Tree was too far from the coast to become a ship’s timbers, so it survives today. As you study the curved limbs at the Liberty Tree dedication, try to view those long curving limbs hewn into frames, or the curve of the trunk to limbs as a hanging knee, below cannons on the gun deck.
The Edna Pearce Lockett Estate is a magical place, a time warp untouched by developers, and some of its greatest treasures are the ancient live oaks. As you attend the Liberty Tree Dedication, you might pause to appreciate the role of the live oak in our history. The wood from this remarkable tree formed the heart of the USS Constitution, a symbol of the resilience of the new United States two centuries ago.
For more information, visit www.woodmagazine.com/materials-guide/lumber/wood-that-went-to-war
Source: Wood Magazine, Wood that Went to War.