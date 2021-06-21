E PLURIBUS UNUM. Such a simple Latin phrase with an enormous historical meaning: ‘out of many, one’. Although this phrase is used around the world for whatever the reason, it is a phrase that mirrors above all, the many veterans of our wars dating back to the Civil War to the present.
Veterans of our Armed Forces have adopted the phrase: ‘out of many, one’.
Military culture teaches discipline, unity, how to defend oneself, fight the enemy, and survive in battle. They teach soldiers that the brotherhood and sisterhood have each others’ back. This unity is of utmost importance in fulfilling their commitment to defend the United States of America despite the costs, defend our Constitution and Bill of Rights, defend our freedoms, and exhibit success and pride in service to their country.
There is no room in our military for ‘woke’ or CRT. Our newly appointed Secretary of Defense has fallen victim to these beliefs, and promotes them throughout our military. He has forgotten the meaning of ‘out of many, one’. There is no room among our troops for division, mistrust, hate, and loss of freedom to speak. It is not about embarrassing and offensive ads depicting a ‘woke’ military.
Our enlisted soldiers and officers will contest the destructive ‘woke’ and CRT mindsets.
Secretary of Defense, sir, you represent our United States military. Support the immense excellence of your troops. Unite, do not divide ‘out of many, one.’
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park