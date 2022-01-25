Section helps spotlight educators, staff
I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Highlands New-Sun for the beautifully crafted Summit Awards special section, published in the Jan. 19th edition of the newspaper.
Educators in our district demonstrate a commitment to improving the lives of children each day in schools across Highlands County. This annual spotlight helps celebrate the women and men who have dedicated their lives to teaching and supporting our children and whose impact touches innumerable future generations.
Thank you to the Highlands New-Sun for each year offering to create this special section and to everyone at the newspaper who played a role in bringing this edition to print.
Brenda Longshore
Highlands County
Superintendent of Schools