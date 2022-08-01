Karen Healy installed as Supervisor of Elections

Karen Healy takes the oath as Highlands County Supervisor of Elections at a Board of County Commissioners meeting in November 2021.

 FILE PHOTO

SEBRING — When Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy sent out voter information cards to remind people of their new congressional district, some got more than one.

One such voter visited the office in downtown Sebring, concerned that her duplicate information cards indicated an attempt to pack the ballot box.

Recommended for you