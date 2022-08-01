SEBRING — When Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy sent out voter information cards to remind people of their new congressional district, some got more than one.
One such voter visited the office in downtown Sebring, concerned that her duplicate information cards indicated an attempt to pack the ballot box.
Healy reassured her that these were merely information cards from the same record, not separate records, and that poll workers will always ask for a photo identification — typically a driver’s license — before issuing a ballot at a polling place.
The growing fear of fraud, however, is one of the reasons why Healy’s budget went up more than 16% this year, and it’s not all to pay for security measures, although that’s partially the case.
Senate Bill 90 is, ostensibly, to “improve election security, transparency, and administration.” It does this by requiring voters who choose to vote by mail to provide a Florida driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number.
Voters who choose to vote in person can be verified by providing their date of birth and current address.
The bill has restructured secure drop boxes to be “secured ballot intake stations” that are watched over by a person, not a camera, at all times.
Fortunately, Healy said, the mail-in drop boxes in Highlands County have always either been at the main office in downtown Sebring or at the early voting locations, when they are open and staffed.
“That didn’t impact us much,” Healy said.
The bill also provides for surveillance in the tabulation room. Healy said people observe what they do already, but this provision means they need to specify what ballots they want to see and must make the request by 5 p.m. two days prior to when the Canvassing Board meets.
That request can come from a candidate, party official or local party executive committee official. People may look at the ballot, front and back, but may not handle it or take photos or make recordings of what is written on it. Likewise, they can’t then report what they saw on the ballot to others.
If a ballot has to be duplicated, because of damage from a “pen rest” mark or a beverage stain, a drop-down screen will display the original ballot next to the duplicate to check for accuracy, Healy said.
As usual, her staff has to make sure that signatures on the backs of the mail-in envelopes match with those on file for the voter.
“All that is to install an amount of transparency while retaining security,” Healy said.
She said it gives an opportunity for certain interest groups to inspect ballots to check for possible fraud. If someone suspects something and files a lawsuit, Healy said, the bill also provides for people to sue a supervisor of elections personally, in civil court, outside of the umbrella of the office.
“The climate out there, for lack of a better word, is ripe for controversy,” Healy said. “The one thing that has been stressed, in all of this, [is to] maintain order.”
That, she said, is the most important aspect of elections: An orderly and peaceful transfer of power from one office-holder to another.