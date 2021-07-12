SEBRING — A security video from two Avon Park businesses led to the arrest of two suspects in the June 22 shooting of a 16-year-old.
Security footage detectives obtained from The Joint bar and Castle on Delaney takeout shows a white car pulling up to the curb and the minor victim suddenly falling to the ground. The white car then drives away at high speed.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives, the bullet entered the victim’s left eyebrow and exited behind his right ear. The wound was so serious that he had to be airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. He has since been released from the hospital.
When detectives arrived at the intersection of Hal McRae Boulevard and South Delaney Avenue immediately after the shooting, they found blood in the roadway, as well 9mm gun casings and a spent bullet nearby.
They returned to retrieve the security videos a few days later and watched as the scene unfolded in an area that has seen other shootings. They focused on the white car.
As detectives asked around, they began to hear the name Isaiah Golden, 20, described as the shooter and another man, named Keisaac Quintrel Harrison, 22 as the driver of the white car, their report states.
They searched motor vehicle records for Harrison’s vehicle tag and determined his address. They eventually found his car parked behind someone else’s house. It was backed in to hide the license tag, detectives said.
They put together a photo array that included the two suspects and showed them to the victim in the hospital on June 29. The victim circled Golden’s image and wrote “Nightride” and “100 percent sure” next to it. He told detectives Golden had shot him.
He also identified Harrison’s photo as the man who had been in the driver’s seat of the white car, detectives said.
Detectives arrested Golden on July 10. Detectives, however, determined that Golden had already served a prison term for carrying a concealed weapon and armed trespass on school property. He got out of jail in March 2020.
That prior conviction makes Golden eligible for not only a charge of attempted homicide without premeditation, but a second charge of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, detectives said.
Harrison twice failed to show up for appointments to give police a statement. He then sent a message to detectives that he would not cooperate.
Detectives arrested Harrison on July 10 and charged him with attempted homicide without premeditation and accessory after the fact for driving Golden from the scene.