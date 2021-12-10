See that smoke? Ranchers are hard at work

LAKE PLACID — The tall columns of smoke are visible from Lake Placid, Sebring and other points along THE Lake Wales Ridge in Highlands County. They usually are in the west, where the cattle ranches stretch into Desoto and Hardee counties and beyond.
On Wednesday evening, a large column of smoke, combined with a scarlet sunset, created a dramatic panorama at the end of day. On some days, smoke from the fires can be smelled in the streets of Placid Lakes.
That smoke usually means a cattle rancher is using fire to clear the land of old, low-nutrient grass so nutrient-rich grass will replace it. It’s all part of a land-management strategy that when combined with clean water practices, protects the environment. The burns also reduce the chance of wildfires by burning dead trees, limbs, and other tinder that can be ignited by lightning strikes.
“We do controlled burns on pasture land, whether woods, hammock or grass pastures,” says Carl McKettrick, a director with the Desoto County Cattlemen’s Association. “When you burn the underbrush, pine needles, and other scrub that blocks the growth of new grass, it allows fresh grass that’s high in protein to grow.”
Highlands County, Desoto, Hardee, and Okeechobee counties raise a lot of cattle, relying on crossbred beef cattle with names like angus, brangus, beefmaster, and aubrac. Most of Highlands and Desoto’s cattlemen run cow-calf operations, raising cows that give birth to calves.
McKettrick said the number of cattle on Desoto’s large ranches is proprietary, but Central Florida’s half-dozen cattle counties – as well as Hendry, Okeechobee, and pastureland down to Labelle – produce up to two million cattle a year.
To keep enough healthy grass to provide nutrients to all those cattle and calves, ranchers rotate their burns, renewing a third or a half of their pasture land every year, McKettrick said.
Controlled burns require training, expertise and a permit from the Florida Forestry Service.
“Most of the ranches will have someone on staff who is certified to do the burn or they hire someone to burn every year,” he said.
“The idea behind a prescribed burn is to do it in a controlled manner,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Heartland Agricultural Coalition. “You set a fire that is under your control, burning the area you want burned and the manner and speed you want it burned.”
In the average year, the Florida Forest Service issues about 88,000 permits to landowners for prescribed burns.
“It is hard nowadays to get a permit to burn unless you become certified to do controlled burns,” Royce said. “Applicants go to classes, they learn about wind direction and dew point, how to run strip fires, how to run vacuum fires, how to put in fire lines.”
Royce said orange growers will burn off piles of dead orange trees, but they do not do controlled burns of their fields or land.
So, next time you see a burnoff in the west or elsewhere from the Ridge, think of ranchers hard at work, doing the work that Native Americans used to do: burning off fields for agriculture. Better yet, imagine a glass of orange juice or a mother and its calf, munching on fresh grass.