Seed has been planted
This will be my last letter talking about the former president. I’m sure some of the readers will be glad of that.
Trump is still making noise that he lost the election because it was rigged. Let’s step back in time a little, 2015 while running against Hillary, he started the routine, “that if I lose the election it is because it is illegal, fraudulent and rigged in favor of Hillary.” Well to every one’s surprise, including his, he won the election and 302 electoral votes to 232 for Hillary.
Fast forward to 2020, beginning about July, he started again that if he loses the election it’s because it is illegal, fraudulent and rigged. You can’t have it both ways and we will hear that refrain about the election being stolen for the next four years in “ad nauseum.”
You people that think the sun rises and falls with Trump, let me tell you the one thing he definitely was very effective in doing. He has planted the seed of corrupt elections in millions of voters minds, so that during the next few elections, if your party or candidate loses you can start crying illegal, fraudulent and rigged election. You will have Trump to thank for that. Have a nice day.
Hal Graves
Sebring