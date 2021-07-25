A recent camping outing offered us a stunning view of one of our more common wildcats, the bobcat. Found only in North America and noted from sightings all over the country, their solitary nature and stealth make it uncommon to have many opportunities to see one. Mostly nocturnal, these compact, powerful and wary predators like to remain hidden for the most part.
Tawny brown and white with tell-a-tale spotting, thin black lines on the facial ruff and rounded ears with bold white spots on black make this an easy mammal to identify. If you look at the namesake, that “bobbed” tail, there can be a bit of variation, but it is always short and marked at the upper tip with black.
A bobcat’s forward-facing eyes provide binocular vision similar to how humans see, and this wide field of view offers excellent depth perception. This is important so the cat can readily capture a darting rabbit as it zig-zags in effort to escape.
Tapetum lucidum, a layer of specialized cells within the cat’s eyes affords astounding night vision. Responsible for the eyeshine seen in many nocturnal animals, this layer of tissue situated between the lens of the cat’s eye and its retina serves to reflect even the dimmest light entering the eye. As it collects light and brightens the images within, it allows the cat to see well even in the darkest times of night. In daylight, this cat’s vertical pupils, much like a common house cat, are reduced to mere slits to block out the brightness.
Also like a domestic cat, the bobcat’s stiff facial whiskers act as sensory feelers, providing information about its surroundings and measuring spaces so the cat knows it can slink in and out of them safely. With fur around each soft pad of its feet acting as silencers, this cat can slink through brush with barely a sound as it searches for small prey on which to feed.
If your kitty has ever groomed or licked at your skin, you know how the stiff hair on its tongue pulls at your skin. This same rasping ability serves this predatory wildcat in grooming but also acts as a built-in fork, readily removing soft flesh of prey from their hide and bones.
Varying in size from a comparable housecat weight of about 14 pounds to over 60 pounds for a full-grown male, you can see how these remarkable wildcats might readily hide in plain sight wherever suitable brushy habitat can be found.