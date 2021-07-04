Chances are you’ve seen the spiny, low growing native prickly pear cactus dotting our region. Rather common in the uplands and empty, sandy lots of residential communities, these heavily spined members of the succulent family produce bright yellow flowers and an edible fruit. They also sometimes hold a remarkable mention of history within a hidden retreat.
We saw quite a bit of this on the flat, wide pads of the prickly pear cactus in the area where we were hiking recently. Completely covered with what appeared to be white cottony material, you might notice this on the cactus nearby your residence too. What could this peculiar coating be? Why, it’s the cochineal bug.
A form of scale insect, the cochineal bugs are quite peculiar and often overlooked though you can readily find evidence of their existence. These remarkable critters create dense masses of fluffy white coatings to live within on prickly pear cactus. If you find this and carefully grasp a bit of it being mindful of the spines of the cactus, you’ll feel that it is like handling a waxy bit of cotton candy. Sticky and stretchy, if you happen to also grab a female cochineal bug in that bit of fluff, she will likely excrete a bright bit of reddish dye.
The carminic acid produced by the cochineal bug as a predatory defense is responsible for the bright bold color. This brilliantly colored acid makes this insect remarkable on a grand scale, pardon the pun, coloring a rich history of economic importance. Collected by hand from cactus pads on expansive plantations, the bugs were dried and crushed to create a bold hue. When the Spaniards discovered this industry while conquering Mexico in the early 1500s, it soon became the leading source of red dye throughout the New World for hundreds of years.
That’s an impressive history for a wingless, legless, tick-sized insect that spends all its life sucking the juices from a cactus pad. Females produce eggs which hatch into legged, crawling insects. They make their way to the edge of the cactus pad where wingless females produce long, string-like filaments to catch the wind and blow off to a nearby cactus. Once they’ve landed and mated, females molt, shedding their legs to settle in for the rest of their lifespan. Winged males live just a few days and die soon after mating.
Look around your neighborhood and see if you can spot some evidence of cochineal bugs near you.