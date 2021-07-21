AVON PARK —For the past six months Coronado Solar has advertised its “Community Give-Back” campaign committing to donate $500 to a local charity for every customer that goes solar. This quarter, that organization is the Selamta Family Project.
Selamta Family Project is based in Lake Placid. Its mission is to create a loving, family environment for the over 5 million children in Ethiopia who are orphaned or abandoned. To learn more, visit www.selamtafamilyproject.org or contact Marisa Stam, executive director, at info@selamtafamilyproject.org.
It is Coronado’s goal to not only contribute financially to their success, but to maybe one day partner with Selamta to offer an alternative for families affected by rising energy bills. Additionally, the solar company wants to encourage other local businesses and organizations to step up, and find a cause they can support. “Tough times may come, but we are all in this together. May God continue to bless their efforts, thank you on behalf of Coronado Solar.”
Coronado presented Selamta with a check for $7,500. That’s 15 families that went solar with the company this last quarter.
The next locally run charity chosen for support is United Way of Central Florida. United Way is focused on seeing that more of our young children are ready on the first day of school to claim a quality education; and that families have access to the financial tools necessary to manage their income and support themselves through life, to retirement. And they’re committed to supporting individual decisions that produce good health. UWCF enacts community change by amplifying donor dollars with local matches, convening partners to improve efficiency and brokering only those services that produce the best possible return on investment in the areas of most critical need.
United Way’s expertise and partnerships are making immediate and lasting differences for individuals throughout the community. For more information about United Way’s programs in Highlands County, contact Deanne Shanklin, Highlands County area coordinator, at 863-648-1500, ext. 230 or visit https://uwcf.org/