SEBRING — Florida Highway Patrol did not have word yet, on the scene, of how a truck driver’s family was doing after his semi cab overturned.
They did not have life-threatening injuries, however, according to both FHP and firefighters from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, Station 9.
The driver, 27-year-old Ramon Rodriguez-Barreto of Davenport, said they were en route to Miami. FHP listed him, his wife, age 26; two children, ages 4 and 2, and another woman believed to be his mother-in-law.
The investigating trooper reported on scene that all four were taken to AdventHealth Sebring for treatment. The driver appeared to be unhurt.
The investigating trooper reported on scene that Rodriguez-Barreto said he was southbound in the center lane, on approach to Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard, when he lost control and fishtailed.
The faded-red Freightliner cab spun 180 degrees and over into the curb at the median, dragging its wheels through the turf and tipping over onto its right side into the northbound lanes.
It landed across the outside northbound lane, pointed into the just-completed north entrance/exit at the site of a future Wawa station on the east side of the road.
Emergency crews first got dispatched to the wreck at 7:32 a.m. After patients were transported by Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, the fire crew cleaned up an oil spill from the engine.
Fortunately, said West Sebring Fire Department Communication Officer Daniel Baker, none of the 50 gallons of diesel in his tanks had spilled. That would have required a report to the Florida State Warning Point.
The outside lane stayed closed for at least an hour and a half as FHP and firefighters awaited a tow truck with a winch capable of pulling the truck upright.