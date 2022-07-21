LAKE PLACID — Two truck drivers got into a collision Tuesday morning on State Road 70 when one of them tried to pass and the other tried to turn left.
The collision knocked the passing truck off the two-lane highway where it overturned. The driver, a 73-year-old man from Tampa, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The other driver, a 52-year-old man from Sebring, had minor injuries.
They collided at 10 a.m. Tuesday on SR 70 in the vicinity of County Line Road at DeSoto County. Both trucks were westbound, and the older driver approached behind the younger one.
The older driver attempted to pass, FHP crash reports said. At the same time, the younger driver attempted to turn left onto County Line Road.
When the front left of the first truck hit the one that was passing, it sent that truck off the roadway, where it overturned, reports said.
The crash is still under investigation.