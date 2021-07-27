LAKE PLACID —Quick thinking by a Gate gas station attendant and the brave actions of Lake Placid Police Officer Michael Maldonado prevented a dangerous situation from becoming a disastrous one in the early morning hours on Monday. According to LPPD Cpt. Mark Schneider, the attendant saw a tractor trailer pulled off the road on U.S. 27 with its brakes on fire near the fueling station. The attendant was brought a fire extinguisher to Maldonado who then, climbed under the vehicle and set to work extinguishing the fire until Highlands County Fire Rescue arrived.
The semi's load was pallets of pellet fertilizer. Bashoor also said some fertilizer can be reactive to water, so it was important to keep the spread of the burn under control.
According to HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor, brake fires can occur when the mechanism that causes the vehicle to brake locks up, over heats and burns. In semis it can be caused by heavy loads and condition of the parts involved.
“It's not an uncommon thing,” Bashoor said.
Eventually, a mechanic was called to the scene and unlocked the brakes so the tractor trailer could be moved and repaired.
“This was an outstanding team effort between the Gate attendant, Lake Placid Police Department, Highlands County Fire Rescue, Highlands County Sheriff's Office to quickly extinguish the fire,” Schneider said.
Units that responded were Lake Placid, Sun n Lakes and Battalion 2. Also on scene assisting were Highlands County Sheriff's Office and Lake Placid Police Department.