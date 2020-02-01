SEBRING — First responders arrived at the scene of an overturned semi about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash took place on County Road 17 near Commercial Drive near the Red Beach boat dock.
Traffic signs urge motorists to slow to 25 mph at the dog-leg curve. The driver of the fertilizer truck was driving in the northbound lane of the curve when the load and the cab of the truck tipped over onto its passenger side.
According to Highlands County Fire Chief Marc Bashoor, the county’s EMS did not transport anyone to the hospital. The FHP crash report was unavailable as of press time on Friday. Without the report it is unknown what the cause of the crash was and if there will be charges.
About 16 yards of fertilizer spilled out of multiple hoppers as a result, Bashoor said. The Department of Environmental Protection was called in due to the nature of the spill. He said the fertilizer company will have to pay for the clean up from DEP.
Florida Highway Patrol and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Law enforcement officers waved traffic through by hand as the accident shut down one lane of the two-lane road. DeSoto City Fire Department and Highlands County EMS were also on scene.