LAKE PLACID — A truck hauling demolition debris lost balance Monday while turning from U.S. 27 west onto State Road 70.
The load shifted and tipped the entire trailer and cab onto the northwest shoulder of the intersection, blocking the southbound right-turn lane for more than two hours.
Fortunately, there were no injuries, Florida Highway Patrol reported, but the investigating trooper said the driver would likely be cited for speeding and/or failing to secure a load.
Artistic Towing of Sebring sent four rigs and a Kubota front-end loader, first to clear the load from around the trailer and then to winch the semi-trailer upright.
The black Kenworth cab, partially crushed from falling over, looked to be a total loss.
Jesse Dombroski of Artistic Towing said it was the second big job his crews had handled that day in that area, having been called out shortly after midnight to clear away a semi-tractor cab from a fatal wreck east of U.S. 27 on SR 70 [See related story].
Sgt. Donivan Cooper of Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol said he’s seen many open-top, canvas-covered trailers hauling debris from the south and turning west to dump their loads at the Hardee County Landfill.
He confirmed the load was demolition debris from his time serving as environmental crimes deputy, and a situation where a different semi-trailer, running late, decided to dump its load on the shoulder of U.S. 27.