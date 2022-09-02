VENUS — A semi-trailer overturned Thursday morning on a curve on County Road 731 after allegedly trying to evade oncoming traffic.
Reportedly, one or more vehicles that met the semi had crossed the yellow lines. When the trucker evaded them, it shifted his load of manure-based fertilizer, and it spilled all over the shoulder, swale and an adjacent fence line.
Fortunately, said Venus Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Irving, the crash had no property damage, fuel leak or serious injury. The driver was up, walking and talking to Highlands County Fire Rescue personnel and a trooper from the Florida Highway Patrol.
“It doesn’t take much and you’re in the ditch,” Irving said of the top end of the extended S-bend where it happened.
The county sent the Hazardous Materials Team as a precaution, but Irving stated they wouldn’t likely need to clean up the spill, being biodegradable.
The single-vehicle crash took place shortly before or at 8:45 a.m. on CR 731 near Old State Road 8 in Venus.
In addition to Brush 45, driven by Irving, and the Haz-Mat/Emergency Management trailer, other responding units included Engine 41, Rescue 41, Battalion Chief 2 and Chief 6.
While there, responders got an overhead photo of the site to get the extent of the spill from the roadway.
It took the better part of four hours to get equipment on scene capable of getting the truck upright, while firefighters one both sides of the site either flagged cars through or had them turn around.
Irving said he’s seen lots of overturned vehicles at this and at least one other curve in his area. He cautions drivers to slow down to the posted limits and stay in their lanes.