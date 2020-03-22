BRIGHTON, Fla. — With the safety of its guests and team members the number one priority, Seminole Brighton Casino is taking proactive measures to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The property has postponed all bingo games until further notice and March promotional events such as the Fiat Spider Giveaway and the High Limit High Season Free Slot Spin Finale will be rescheduled at a later date.
Additionally, Friday and Saturday night entertainment has been cancelled through the end of April, while Josiah has ceased offering a salad bar and will now be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The concession stand will be open from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Beyond the rescheduling of promotions and other mass gathering events, the property has taken several steps to help guests maximize their social distancing, including turning off many slot machines to add significant distance between guests, plus limiting the number of players at all table games.
“Seminole Brighton Casino is always very focused on the health and safety of our guests and team members, and as we align with recommendations from local, state and global agencies and guidelines, we have made the decision to postpone or cancel certain promotions on property as a precautionary measure,” said Marty Johns, General Manager of Seminole Brighton Casino. “We are also implementing additional procedures to protect our guests from exposure to COVID-19.”
As news on the COVID-19 develops, Seminole Brighton Casino will continue its commitment to intensive cleaning of the property, with special attention paid to high-touch services and use of multiple cleaning products, including a peroxide-based disinfectant that kills 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria. For the convenience of guests, hand-sanitizing stations are available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the property.
Seminole Brighton Casino will continue to review policies and procedures with the aim of strengthening its COVID-19 response to further align with updated public health advice and guidelines, including that of the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). This includes promoting handwashing and healthy hygiene practices among team members and guests.