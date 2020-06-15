BRIGHTON — Seminole Brighton Casino will reopen at noon on Tuesday, June 16, under new and stringent “Safe and Sound” program guidelines. The guidelines include multiple new initiatives designed to create a quality entertainment experience in an environment that helps to keep guests and team members safe.
Safe and Sound Program guidelines include:
Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed entry.
A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests as needed.
Alternating slot machines will be turned off to help ensure social distancing on the casino floor.
New Plexiglas barriers will divide players at table games and customer service areas.
Signs will be posted throughout the casino complex to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to Safe and Sound Program guidelines.
Team members will be part of a new “Safe and Sound Clean Team” to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the casino complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.
Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the casino complex.
An overall 50% reduction in guest capacity throughout the casino complex.
Josiah Restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. for dine-in or to go orders. Social distancing requirements will be in place with limited seating. Guests can enter the casino and dine-in at the restaurant via the main covered casino entrance. To go orders can be picked up only at the restaurant entrance. Additionally, Bingo will remain closed at this time.
“Seminole Gaming has made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are making sure our resorts and casinos are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa reopened in mid-May, while Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino reopened Friday, June 12. No date has been confirmed for the reopening of Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee.