LAKE PLACID — Thirteen months ago, Kevin and Naomi Manning purchased Seminole Tire of Lake Placid. Since then they have analyzed how to bring their business up to the demanding standards of today’s automotive technology. With upgrades in equipment and some key personnel changes, they have overhauled Seminole Tire to keep up with the times.
Purchasing modern tire changing machines was a priority. Now, they can mount a new set of tires effortlessly without distorting the rubber. It’s all automated. Plus, a Hunter Road Force wheel balancer has been added to assure each tire is balanced to precision.
Another innovation the Mannings have accomplished is the implementation of special lubricants. Now Seminole Tire is the ‘Home of the 5,000-mile oil change’ using standard oil, or 10,000 miles between changes when synthetic oil is chosen. You can either make an appointment for an oil change or just stop by.
Of course, having the right personnel working on your vehicle is the most important part of service. That’s why their staff of 12 keeps up on the latest training. Also, two well-trained mechanics have been brought in.
Certified diesel tech Dustin Osteen, a 2007 Lake Placid High School graduate, received his diesel training at Wyotech in Pennsylvania, after being an aviation mechanic during his five years in the Marines. His work is guaranteed nationwide.
Another new hire is Robert ‘Bobby’ Miller. He holds seven ASE certifications in the automotive industry. He comes from Port St. Lucie, and trained at Indian River State College. Miller says he’s already in love with living in Lake Placid.
Up front, when you walk into Seminole Tire, you will be greeted by Steve Oldfield, who has been promoted to assistant manager. Service Advisor Tyler Jackson will be the one at the counter wearing a ball cap. In addition to Goodyear and Michelin tires, they can fix you up with other brands as well.
Seminole Tire is at 624 U.S. 27 South, in Lake Placid. The shop is open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number is 863-465-5057.