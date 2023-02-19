Congress Social Security Scott

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., heads to a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 15, 2023. Scott has amended a plan to overhaul how the federal government works after Democrats repeatedly seized on it to accuse Republicans of looking to cut Medicare and Social Security.

 J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has amended his plan to overhaul how the federal government works after Democrats, including President Joe Biden, repeatedly invoked it to accuse Republicans of looking to cut Medicare and Social Security.

Scott unveiled his original plan last year when serving as chair of the campaign committee for Senate Republicans. It called for all federal legislation to sunset in five years, and if a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.

