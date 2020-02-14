SEBRING — The Senior Expo & Family Extravaganza has returned by popular demand for the third year in a row. The extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lakeshore Mall. This popular event, hosted by the Highlands News-Sun with Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center as the Title Sponsor, will offer something for everyone and it’s free for the community.
New and exciting this year is free bingo with cash prizes. The Bingo Hall will be sponsored by Taylor Rental, and will be located near Center Stage. Seating is limited for each game so early registration is recommended.
“Our entire staff is excited about the 2020 Senior Expo & Family Extravaganza,” Vice President & Group Publisher for DR Media Tim Smolarick said. “It is our biggest event and is the most-attended event of its kind in Highlands County. We are quite pleased with both our vendor and sponsor participation this year. Come join us on Saturday and experience entertainment at Center Stage sponsored by Bowman Steel and Dimitri’s Family Restaurant, AdventHealth’s Medical Row and the Kid’s Zone sponsored by Lampe & Keifer Hearing Aid Center, our Title Sponsor. I am particularly excited about the new bingo games sponsored by Taylor Rental. I think it will be as popular as our pie-eating contest we do at the Heartland Family Fall Festival in October.”
Speaking of the Center Stage, sponsored by Dimitri’s Family Restaurant and Bowman Steel, there will be family friendly entertainment every 45 minutes throughout the day. Local acts, entertainers, skits dance groups and more will thrill audiences of all ages.
The Kid’s Zone is all free and all fun thanks to Lampe & Keifer Hearing Aid Center. Clowns from Lake Placid’s Toby the Clown Foundation will spread smiles with silliness and balloon animals. Home Depot will have a Kid’s Workshop where the kids create and take home a project. Flash Games, Comics & Collectibles will also be in the Kid’s Zone with an interactive gaming console. Putt-Putt golf and Ga Ga Ball will be a great way to wear out youngsters. All About Coloring will be there to make everyone’s day a little more colorful.
Everyone will fall in love with all 22 pounds of Bugsy the Rabbit from TLC Therapy Hooves. Bugsy is a ton of fun and will make guests smile.
Medial professionals will share their knowledge with visitors to Medical Row, sponsored by AdventHealth. Attendees will have a chance to learn about different therapies and treatments in various specialties. There will be over 30 vendors at the extravaganza.
All that fun and games can work up an appetite. Dig in to James Brown Famous Flames BBQ Food Truck for some great food and cold beverages.
All of the action will be seen on Facebook Live courtesy of Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center.
To become a vendor for upcoming events call Highlands News-Sun Advertising Director Cliff Yeazel at 863-386-5844, for information on the two-day Hurricane Expo in June, the Heartland Family Fall Festival in October, and for the 2021 Senior Expo & Family Extravaganza. Call Cliff and tell them the Publisher told you to call for a Special Discount for these events.