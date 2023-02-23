SEBRING — It’s a funny thing, this senior citizen thing.
Society has you in this bin, but you don’t feel old. Just ask Gary Watson, who is 85 but looks 20 years younger.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 4:14 am
“You can check the date,” Watson said. “I was born in 1938. I retired when I was 60.” That means he’s been retired for 25 years.
His wife, Gretna, chats with a reporter as they peruse the vendor booths at the 2023 Highlands News-Sun Senior Expo.
“We like to come to the expo,” Gretna said. “We’ve come every year they’ve held it. It feels like we’ve been retired longer than we worked.”
And that’s the goal, to keep healthy and productive, enjoying life to the fullest. To that end, the expo, sponsored by AdventHealth, has a focus on healthcare and good living. Medical Row, sponsored by Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, took up a section of the expo floor. Seniors visited healthcare providers of all kinds and a Medicare consultant booth to get advice on the best healthcare plans for them.
“We’re finding good information here, real good medical information,” said Judy McKinney, who attended the expo with Don Hoffman. She is from Illinois and he is from Michigan – and both have had to decide the best healthcare plan for them.
“It’s not easy deciding on the kind of Medicare to choose,” McKinney said. “You have to decide which one is good for your lifestyle,” Hoffman said, agreeing.
The two enjoyed going from booth to booth, talking to healthcare vendors, getting their take on medical topics – while other attendees picked up lip balm, bags, hand sanitizer, magnetic clips for the refrigerator and other “swag.”
The speakers included Steve Reinshuttle with America’s Best Hearing, Ryan Danzey with Medicare Fix at 10 a.m. Roseann Kiefer with Lampe & Keifer Hearing Aid Center, and Phil Kline with Coronado Solar. A representative from AdventHealth took the stage at 12:30 p.m. to explain the medical services and healthcare technology the hospital system provides.
Other vendors explained travel and cruise destinations, air conditioning, solar panels, and other lifestyle subjects.
There was more to the expo, such as the bingo every hour on the hour. Games were free with cash prizes. The bingo room was sponsored by Alan Jay Automotive Network. Meantime, speakers took to the center stage to discuss various medical solutions.
Center Stage was sponsored by Mid-State Garage Doors & Service.