SEBRING — The 2020 season got underway on a beautiful January morning on Thursday.
The first game had the defending champions (VFW 4300) playing the Alan Jay Automotive Network team. Alan Jay came out hitting and had a 14-10 lead after four innings.
VFW rallied to take a 17-14 lead going into the last inning. Alan Jay scored four runs to take a 18-17 lead, only to see the the VFW squad score two runs to win the game 19-18.
VFW 4300 was led by Chuck Detore with four hits and he also the winning pitcher. Also with four hits were Chester (House of David) Johnson, J.C. (Choo Choo) Brown, who doubled and tripled among his four hits and Jim (Jumbo) Lauzon, who notched the game-winning hit. Jerry (Rabbit) Barber added a home run and Wil Ramsey had three hits. Shortstop Frank (Lamps) Lantz came through with a big triple with the bases loaded.
The Alan Jay big bats had Woody Woodward with four hits, including a double; Lester (Preacher) Osbeck had three hits with a double; and Lee Sonneberg, Phil Lucas and Bill Destefano each had three hits. David Lahue added a triple among his three hits and Jerry Kaufman added a big double in a heartbreaking loss.
The other field had Blazing Irrigation over Buttonwood Bay 22-11. The game had the improved Buttonwood team up on Blazing Irrigation, but the later pulled away after the fourth inning. BI had a big day from Don Cunningham (home run), Bill Todd (triple) Alex Gray (double), who each had three-hit games. Moe Pier was the winning pitcher.
Buttowood Bay Had 92-year-old Tony Caristo (double), Diz Jones, Tom (Moose) Moosenette and Jim Novis (home run) each with two hits. The Three Hit Club included Jim Munroe, Earl Richardson and Rick Flanders. Boots Davsovie added a home run in a losing cause.
Next week Tuesday and Thursday games will start at 9:45 a.m. Come out and enjoy the Old Timers reliving their dream. The fields are located at the Highland County Sports Complex.