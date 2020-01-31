SEBRING — On a gorgeous Tuesday morning, VFW 4300 moved one game closer to the league-leading Blazing Irrigation squad by upsetting the league leaders, 19-4. VFW had their hitting clothes on as Frank (Lamps) Lantz had a perfect 4 for 4 day and “Jumbo” Jim Lauzon had three doubles on the day. Chet (HOD) Johnson, Jim Polatty, Chuck Detore and Jerry Barber (home run) all had three hits each. Chuck (the Actor) Detore pitched a strong game.
The losing Blazing Irrigation team had Don (Slam Bam) Cunningham with three hits on the day and Gallo (Mr. Wine) Gonzalex, Sam Crouse and Dale Baughman with two hits apiece.
On the other Diamond Alan Jay Automotive Network crushed Buttonwood Bay 18-5. The winners had a big outing from Ted (Bear) Griffith, with four hits, including three doubles and Lester (Preacher) Osbeck with four hits, including two round-trippers. Phil Lucas (double), Lee Sonneberg and Woody Woodward all had three hits. Rudy Pribble was the winning pitcher.
Buttonwood Bay had Fred Richardson and brother Nelson Richardson both with two hits, including a double. Diz Jones, Tom (Moose) Morissette and John Degnen were the other stars.
Thursday had a chilly start for the games, but the VFW 4300 and Alan Jay Automotive Network put on a hitting exhibition, with VFW pulling away in the late innings 28-18. The hot bats included a mammoth home run by Jumbo Jim Lauzon, which cleared the left field fence by 30 feet. He also added a double and three singles. Also perfect at the plate were Wil Ramsey (double), Ted Navarro and John Kloet, all with four hits each. Jerry(Rabbit) Barber had three hits and a walk. Chet Johnson had four hits with a triple J.C. (Choo-Choo) Brown and Jim Polatty had three-hit games with J.C. having a big triple in the clutch.
Alan Jay Automotive Network had another big day from Ted Griffith, with five hits, including a double and a home run. Dave LaHue, Jerry Kaufman and Woody Woodward all had three-hit games along with “Wild” Bill Destefano (triple). Les Osbeck had two hits, but drove in five runs.
The other field had a stubborn Buttonwood Bay team that lost in the final inning 18-17. Buttonwood Bay had Jm Munroe with four hits; Fred Boyd, Nelson Richardson, John Degnen (double) and Boots Dausovic (double and triple) contributing in the close game.
Blazing Irrigation was led by Tom McNally, driving in the run that turned out to be the game winner. Bob Richards, Bill Todd, Steve Weinzirl, Don Cunningham and Gallo Gonzalex helped in the winning of the game.
The standings after three-and-a-half weeks are as follows: Blazing Irrigation 6-1; VFW 4300 5-2; Alan Jay Automotive Network 3-4; and Buttonwood Bay 0-7.
Next week’s games will be played Tuesday and Thursday at the Highland Sports Complex, beginning at 9:45 a.m.