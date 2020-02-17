SEBRING — It is with a heavy heart as we say good-by to Frank (Lamps)Lantz, the star shortstop of VFW 4300 got a serious injury and is done for the year playing. He got his nickname (Lamps) from making lamps out of empty bottles. Frank was honored by his former college Defiance of Ohio into its Hall of Fame last fall. He will be going back to Ohio to live with his wife and his family. Good luck Frank we will miss you.
On the diamond, the Buttonwood Bay Rebels stunned the Blazing Irrigation team in a major upset 13-12. Buttonwood Bay’s two pitchers were Diz Jones and 92-year-old Tony Caristo. Trailing by one run in the last inning BB scored two to win the game. Jack Grasso, Fred Boyd, Fred Richardson, Jim Munroe (double), Jim Noviss (home run) and John Degnen (two doubles) all had three-hit games. Mitchell Brown added a key double to the attack.
Blazing Irrigation had Don (Slam Bam) Cunningham (triple), Bob Fahnestock (double), Gary Tankersley, Bill (Toad) Todd and Norm Grubbs leading the team in hitting.
On the other diamond VFW 4300 and Alan Jay Automotive Nation had a slugfest. The VFW had a 11-0 lead but by the fifth inning Alan Jay took the lead by a run. VFW outlasted Alan Jay to win 21-18.
VFW had a big day from Jim Kahn and J.C. (Choo Choo) Brown both with five hits including a double each. Wil Ramsey four hits with two doubles and Dick Schlitz (first game back after a year absence) had three hits and knocked in four runs. Jim (Big Pol) Polatty added a key double.
Alan Jay Automotive Network had a big day from Ted (Bear) Griffith, Woody Woodward(triple), and Les (Preacher) Osbeck (triple), all with four-hit games. Phil Lucas(double), Bill Cirillo, Dave LaHue and Jerry Kaufman banged out three hits each.
In Thursday games, VFW 4300 (9-2) kept a hold on first place by a game with a narrow margin over a stubborn Buttonwood Bay Team 22-19. VFW had Chuck (Actor) Detore went 4 for 4, J.C.Brown(triple) Jim (Big Pol) Polatty and Chester(HOD) Johnson all had three hits. Jim(Jumbo) Lauzonwas 2 for 2 and walked twice. Jerry Barber 1 for 1 with three walks.
Buttonwood Bay had another good performance by Tony Caristo and Fred Richardson, both with four-hit games. John Degnen (two doubles), Rick Flanders and Dave Pohlman each had three hits.Boots Dacorvic and Jim Noviss each had two doubles.
The other diamond had a very stiff wind blowing in and the score showed it, as Blazing Irrigation (8-3) maintained its grip on second place by outlasting Alan Jay Automotive Network 9-8 by scoring the winning run in the last inning. Sam Crouse had three hits and two outstanding catches. Don Cunningham also had three hits, but the glory will go to Bill (Toad) Todd, who notched four hits, including the game winner Harold Baucom chipped in with two key hits and Gallo Gonzalez was the winning pitcher.
Alan Jay had Ted Griffith (home run), Lee Sonneberg and Les Osbeck (two doubles) in a losing cause. Phil Lucas had a big double for the team.
The standing as of Feb. 13 are VFW 4300 9-2; Blazing Irrigation 8-3; Alan Jay Automotive Network 4-7; and Buttonwood Bay 1-10.