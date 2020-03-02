SEBRING — Tuesday, Feb. 25, was a windy but warm day. First we must acknowledge a true snow-bird.
For the last 25 years Jim Lauzon from Windsor, Canada has been coming down to the Sebring area. He worked 32 years for GMC. He got to be a rep for GMC and made many trips to the Detroit plant.
He played on many Canada softball champions. He now plays for VFW 4300 and had a big day as VFW 4300 upended Buttonwood Bay 27-17. He set a team record with four doubles and one single for a perfect day. Jim (Big Pol) Polatty also perfect 4 for 4 at the plate. J.C. (Choo-Choo) Brown (two doubles) Wil (Ram) Ramsey (triple), Les Schneider (HR and double) and Chuck Detore all had three-hit games. John Kloet was the winning pitcher.
Buttonwood Bay had a great day from Moose Morrisette, with four hits. Fred Richardson, Jack Grasso, Mitch Brown and John Degnen each had three hits. Boots Dasovic added a double.
On the other diamond in a very close contest, Blazing Irrigation hung on to first place by outlasting Alan Jay Automotive Network 12-9. BI had another big performance from Bob (Jetman) Richards, who along with Rich (Semi) Rucker and Moe Pier had four hits each. Bob Fahnestock (triple) and Harold Baucom had three hits each. Gallo Gonzalex was on the mound for the win.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, Old Man Winter returned with very chilly weather, with plenty of wind. VFW 4300 returned to the winner’s circle and a tie for first place with a very hard fought 20-18 win over Blazing Irrigation. VFW had a Jumbo Lauzon (double), Chester Johnson and J.C.Brown each going 2 for 2 with a pair of walks. Keith Brey had a bases-clearing double that rallied the VFW to victory.
Blazing Irrigation had another huge day from Bob Richards with four hits. Bill (Toad) Toddhad a double and triple among his three hits. Alex Gray homered and Steve Weineral and Tom McNally added to the scoring with a double each.
On the other diamond Alan-Jay Automotive Network had their hitting clothes on as they scored in every inning for a convincing 35-13 win over Buttonwood Bay. Woody Woodward (triple), Lee Sonneberg, Phil (Luke) Lucas,Bill Destefano (double) all with four hits, but the big bat was Dave LaHue, with five hits, including a triple. Bill Cirillo homered and doubled and finished with 6 RBI. Larry(Lock) Laux had three hits, including a homer and 5 RBI. Les (Preacher) Osbeck had a home run and double. Rudy Pribble was the winning pitcher.
Buttonwood Bay had John Degnen with four hits, including a double. Jim Munrue, Dave Pohlman and Boots Dasovic had the other hits.
The tight race continues Tuesday and Thursday at 9:45 a.m. at the Highland Sports Complex