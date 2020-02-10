SEBRING — The weather provided some good 70s softball last week. VFW 4300’s Chester Johnson is from outside South Haven, Michigan. He plays with the House of David softball team in the summer. They are vegetarians and must have a beard.
By playing all summer he comes down to Florida ready to play. He is the lead off man for the VFW 4300 and helped in downing the short-handed Buttonwood Bay Rebels. Chester had four hits with a triple. Frank (Lamps) Lantz led the team with a 5 for 5 day (with two doubles). The four-hit club included Jim Polatty, JC (Choo-Choo) Brown and Jumbo Lauzon. John Kloet took the win on the mound.
Buttonwood had soon to be 92-year-old Tony Caristo with four hits, while Jack Grasso, Jim Munroe and John Degnen had three hits each.
On the other diamond Blazing Irrigation upended Alan Jay Automotive Network 23-16. Blazing Irrigation had a big day from Slam-Bam Cunningham, who had a grand slam and four singles. Norm Grubbs also added five hits, with a triple. Alex Gray had four hits with a double and triple. Sam Crouse had three hits with a home run. Winning pitcher was Moe Pier.
Alan Jay had another big day from Ted (Bear) Griffith had five hits, with a double and triple. Les Osbeck, Lee Sonneberg (triple), Wild Bill Destefano (triple and double), Phil Lucas (double), Bill Cirillo (triple) and Jerry Kaufman all had three hits.
On a very windy Thursday, VFW 4300 (7-2) moved into a tie for first place with Blazing Irrigation (7-2) with a brilliant performance by Pitcher Chuck Detore. Blazing came out of the gate with five quick runs in the first and were leading 5-0 until VFW bats came to live with a big second through fourth innings innings, building up a 13-5 lead and upped into 20-5. Detore pitched seven straight shutout Innings.
VFW big bats were from J.C.Brown (triple), Jim Lauzon (double), Wil (Ram) Ramsey(double), Ted (Amigo) Navarro, Art (Sneard) Mortimer and Jim Polatty all with three-hit games and the later with two outstanding catches in right field.
Blazing Irrigation had Norm Grubbs with three hits. Bill Todd and Gallo Gonzalex had two hits each.
The other field had Alan Jay Automotive Network returning to the winner’s circle by beating Buttonwood Bay Rebels 18-13. Alan Jay had Ted Grifith (double), Woody Woodward, Lee Sonneberg (two doubles) and Dave Lahue with three hits each. The four-hit club saw Les Osbeck (two doubles) and Bill Cirillo (home run). Wild Bill Destefano added a home run to the AJ attack.
Buttonwood had three hits each from Dave Pohlman, Jack Grasso and Moose Morrisette (triple). Fred Boyd, Jim Noviss, Jim Munroe and John Degnen added two hits to the losing cause.
Games continue at the Highland County Recreation Complex this Tuesday and Thursday at 9:45 a.m.