Last Tuesday at the beautiful Highlands County Sports Complex in Sebring, Red’s New & Good Used Tires flattened the Ben & Jerry’s team 26-17. Red’s banged out 40 hits, with five players stroking four hits apiece. They include Don Dobbert (double, three RBIs), Matt Skjonsby (two doubles, three RBIs), John McCallum (double, three RBIs), Steve Smutnick and winning pitcher Rudy Pribble. For Ben & Jerry’s, Steve Woodworth was 4 for 4 including two doubles and a triple, scored four runs, and knocked in three runs. Rick Rockfield hit for the cycle (single, double, triple, home run). Rockfield’s home run cleared the 315-foot outfield fence by 40 feet, and at last sighting was headed for Avon Park. Kenny Lloyd also had four hits to go along with three RBIs and three runs scored.
In the other game, VFW 4300 took Alan Jay 14-8. Third baseman Jack Nartker, a member of the Michigan high school baseball hall of fame as an outstanding coach with over 300 wins, ripped three big hits for the V. Lee Sonneberg drove in three key runs with a bases loaded double. Carlos Echovoyen, Dave Smutnick of the famed Smutnick brothers, Hollywood Detore, and Daryle Richards stroked two hits each. For the Jay’s, Dave Reed and Ron Scott led the way with three hits each. Manager Charlie Giordano (double) went 2 for 3 as did Jeff Lindskoog, Greg Ramos, Stasn Brownell, J.R. Reed and Joe Shelton.
In Thursday’s action, Alan Jay knocked off Red’s New And Good Used Tires 13-10. The Jay’s Hall of Famer Davy Reed led the offense with two singles and a monster grand slam home run, and six RBIs. The versatile Jeff Lindskoog went 4 for 4, and manager Charlie Giordano’s three hits went along with three runs scored. J.R. Reed and Mitch Dallen also had three hits with three runs scored. Former Chicago Cubs farm hand Wayne McNett paced the Red’s attack with his usual four-hit game with three RBIs and two runs scored. Wisconsin native and Packer fan Dobie Dobbert also smacked four hits and scored three times. Slugger Matt Skjonsby blasted three hits, knocked in four runs, and scored twice. Speedster Jerry Barber and Steve Smutnick of the famed Smutnick brothers also had three hits apiece.
In the other game, VFW 4300 beat Ben & Jerry’s 13-10. V wild man Elston Hedges was outstanding at the plate with a double and two triples. Slick fielding shortstop Frank Melendez ripped a single, double, and triple. Lee Sonneberg once again came through in the clutch with three hits and four RBIs. Ben & Jerry’s was led by the ageless (1934?) Galo Gonzalez and his four-hit game. Gonzalez plays four games a week and frequently pinch runs for the 60 year old’s. Watkins Glen, N.Y. natives Paul Marcellus and Steve Woodworth (triple) had three hits each, as did Bobby Richards, Robert Fahnestock and Larry Harris.