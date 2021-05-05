Monday last week, Team Marty downed Team Tank 18-14. Hitting one thousand for Team Marty were Don Dobbert, Ellis Howard, Dan Rasmussen and Steve Weinzirl. Coach Marty McKee had a triple. Greg Ramos had two doubles. Jeff Stanley and Rasmussen also added doubles. Ron Kilburn had a triple and a double for Team Tank. Teammate Stan Brownell added a triple. Cisco Hernandez slugged two doubles. Steve Russell added a double. Earl Register had a double and a 4 for 4 performance.
Team Rudy out slugged Team Kelly 27-18. Hitting two home runs and going 4 for 5 was Denny Mathew who also doubled. Not to be out done, Dave Reed hit two home runs, a triple and batted 5 for 5. Jeff Lindskoog smashed a round tripper and three doubles. Dan Slot hit a ball over the fence and two doubles as he went 4 for 4 for Team Kelly. Chuck Detore went 4 for 4 in the contest. Charles Giordano, Tom McNally and Richard Rivera also added doubles. It should be noted that Coach Kelly McMillen has hit a round 750 for the season.
Ron Kilburn, of Team Tank, can be seen after ballgames running the bases with his grandson. He showed his grandson how to maneuver the trip in real time and proved that speed can kill. He hit the ball in the bottom of the last inning, Wednesday, deep to right field and out ran the relay for a home run which killed the chance for a Team Kelly victory. Final score 8-7. Teammates Ken Kirk and Steve Russell also hit 2 for2 with a walk in the game. Coach Kelly McMillen and Tom McNally went 3 for 3 in the contest.
Team Marty beat Team Rudy 14-8 in the other contest. Norm Grubbs went 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple, and a double for the victors. Jeff Stanley also hit a triple in the game. For Team Rudy Ron Peterson went 4 for 4 with two home runs. Dick Cook had a 3 for 4 day with a triple and a double.
